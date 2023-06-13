Duck finds unexpected home in Woodbury garden center

By WCCO News reporter Jason Rantala

WOODBURY, Minn. – People who visit a Woodbury grocery store parking lot may be in for a surprise.

The parking lot of a Woodbury Kowalski's is home to a mother mallard duck. It's nestled on be balm inside the Plant Place Garden Center on a nest of plant tags.

"She somehow got in here and laid her eggs in the bee balm around May 26," said June Tate, Plant Place's area supervisor. "There is a pond behind us. Why she sought comfort in bee balm I don't know, but she's definitely made herself at home."

The duck was first pointed out to employee Cathy Collins by a curious young boy shopping with his mother.

"I had not known that we had a duck here, so he brought me out and showed me," said Collins.

The duck is a hit among kids and adults.

"They try to get as close to her as they can to see if she's real, and I'm like, 'She's real!'" said Tate.

Now June and her fellow co-workers have even more ducks to look forward to. Collins counted three eggs, but believes there may be as many as 15. They could hatch 10 days from now. She's a common mallard, in an uncommon location.

"It kind of gives you a different perspective of how life evolves, and we get a front-row seat to it," said Tate.