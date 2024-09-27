Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Dry September is a blessing for fall harvest, farmers say

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday's #Top10WXDay is perfect for pumpkin picking
Friday's #Top10WXDay is perfect for pumpkin picking 02:28

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — In the 30 years or so the Barten Family has been growing pumpkins, few years have been quite like this one.

It started with one of the wettest planting seasons on record – and will end with one of the driest harvests.

"It's just rolling with it. It's always that way. When you work with the land, you're not in control," said Fran Barten. "I think farmers are really good at rolling with it. Because honestly, there isn't a normal."

Barten says the wet spring delayed seed planting by weeks.

"We were seeing rain just about every day. The soil didn't have a chance to dry," she said.

4p-pkg-dry-wx-fall-prod-wcco67o2-00-01-0420.jpg
WCCO

Now, the farm is seeing pumpkins "catch up" thanks to the dry weather.

"Nature is so amazing, we feel like even though the pumpkins were planted a little bit later, some of them caught up. They still ripened up in time for us to get them here," Barten said.

"Farmers are really good at rolling with it and adjusting, and we did that," she said.

Barten Pumpkin Patch will stay open until Oct. 31. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.