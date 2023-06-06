Drunk driver arrested after cruising on wrong side of Highway 212

CHASKA, Minn -- A drunk driver was arrested late Monday night after driving in the wrong direction on Highway 212, according to the Chaska Police Department.

No one was hurt.

A 911 caller reported to Chaska Police the whereabouts of the drunk driver. The car was heading east on Highway 212 while in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The officer pulled the driver over on the side of the highway after catching up to the car.

The Chaska Police Department called it a "dangerous encounter," given the oncoming traffic traveling in the officer's direction.

Chaska Police says observant 911 callers can help save lives, and cited this incident as a case in point. Without the call, the Department says this type of impaired driving can lead to tragic outcomes.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police say his breath sample showed a BAC of 0.18%.

