Beet truck driver falls asleep at wheel, hits another beet truck

SABIN, Minn. -- Investigators say drowsy driving led to a fiery crash involving two beet trucks Sunday morning in western Minnesota.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, responders were dispatched to a crash on 70th Street South near 130th Avenue in Sabin shortly after 10 a.m.

One of the trucks had been side swiped and was disabled on the side of the road. The second beet truck had gone off the road, through the ditch and came to a stop after hitting a tree. The truck was on fire when deputies arrived.

A beet truck went off the road, through a ditch and came to a stop after hitting a tree near Sabin, Minnesota. WCCO

A passing motorist helped the driver of the second truck, a 41-year-old man from Fargo, get out of the vehicle, authorities say.

The 41-year-old driver told police that he had fallen asleep while driving, causing him to hit the other beet truck. He had not been wearing a seatbelt during the crash and received minor injuries.

The driver of the first beet truck, an 81-year-old man from Fargo, was not injured.