Why are so many trees in the Twin Cities still green?

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fall colors are out there, but you might not find what you're looking for in the Twin Cities metro.

"We didn't really get all the colors right yet. I'm hoping it's coming," Anna Wolf said after a walk in Dodge Nature Center in West St. Paul.

Fall is one of the most colorful times of the year — or at least it should be. But right now, much of the metro is muted with only 25 to 50% of its foliage in peak. Compared to last year, or even the year before, it's a stark difference.

"Not so much," 7-year-old Victoria said. "Just a lot of green. There's no rainbow at all! There's no, like color."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says weather plays a critical role on fall color display. Colors are best when we have a warm, moist summer followed by sunny, fall days.

"I personally haven't noticed it too much. It's still been a beautiful fall," Liz Dengate said.

The DNR says severe drought dulls colors and slight weather changes in September, like jumping from being too wet, to too dry, to too cold can cause trees to drop leaves before they change color.

"I feel like I am so used to the colors," Wolf said. "And not such a quick change from 80 degrees to 50."

Check out where you can find the best fall colors here, on the DNR's Fall Color Finder.