Drone pilot spots 1983 BMW submerged in Twin Cities pond

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A drone pilot made a mysterious discovery last week while flying over a Twin Cities pond.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the pilot spotted a vehicle submerged in water at Burnsville's Neil Park.

The county's dive team removed the 1983 BMW 320i, which was believed to have been underwater for 20-plus years. The pond's lower water level aided in the pilot's discovery.

The sheriff's office didn't say if the car's owner had been tracked down, or if they would be liable for any criminal charges.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 1:18 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

