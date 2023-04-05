Driver strikes, seriously injures pedestrian in Alexandria, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A driver struck a pedestrian in the central Minnesota city of Alexandria early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, per the Alexandria Police Department. The crash occurred on McKay Avenue south of 10th Avenue East around 2 a.m.

The driver was uninjured.

"The road conditions were extremely icy and visibility was low due to freezing rain," police said.