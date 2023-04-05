Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Driver strikes, seriously injures pedestrian in Alexandria, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 5, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 5, 2023 01:17

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A driver struck a pedestrian in the central Minnesota city of Alexandria early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, per the Alexandria Police Department. The crash occurred on McKay Avenue south of 10th Avenue East around 2 a.m.

The driver was uninjured.

"The road conditions were extremely icy and visibility was low due to freezing rain," police said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.