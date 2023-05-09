Watch CBS News
Garbage truck collides with vehicle in Minnetonka, injuring both drivers

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Two drivers were injured in a crash involving a garbage truck Monday afternoon in Minnetonka.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Plymouth Road and Arthur Street near Interstate 394. The collision caused the garage truck to roll over, causing the driver minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously hurt, and was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.

Plymouth Road was closed through Monday night as investigators recreated the crash.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

