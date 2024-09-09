Watch CBS News
Video shows bystanders rescue driver from burning SUV on I-35W in Roseville

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Bystanders pull driver from burning vehicle in Twin Cities
Bystanders pull driver from burning vehicle in Twin Cities 00:25

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A trooper and some good Samaritans helped pull a motorist from a burning vehicle Monday morning on a busy Twin Cities interstate, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed an SUV had driven off Interstate 35W in Roseville and hit a light pole near County Road C just after 9:20 a.m.

crash-rescue-live-desk-h264-00-00-08-09-still001.jpg

Video shows several people working to free the driver as heavy smoke and flames poured out of the SUV's front end.

The state patrol says the victim, who has not been identified, suffered moderate injuries but is expected to survive. The patrol is still investigating.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

