Video shows bystanders rescue driver from burning SUV on I-35W in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A trooper and some good Samaritans helped pull a motorist from a burning vehicle Monday morning on a busy Twin Cities interstate, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed an SUV had driven off Interstate 35W in Roseville and hit a light pole near County Road C just after 9:20 a.m.

Video shows several people working to free the driver as heavy smoke and flames poured out of the SUV's front end.

The state patrol says the victim, who has not been identified, suffered moderate injuries but is expected to survive. The patrol is still investigating.