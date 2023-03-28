Driver in serious condition after police say she fled, crashed

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Sauk Rapids police say that a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing her vehicle in an attempt to flee officers.

The incident happened Monday at about 8 p.m. Police say that the driver was involved in a possible violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle near Benton Drive and Highway 10. While police were working to confirm the vehicle's connection to the domestic, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, even before the officer flashed lights.

Police say they did not pursue the driver, who continued north on Benton before ultimately crashing. When police caught up with the driver, she was lying in the street, and the vehicle showed severe damage. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, and was said to be in serious condition. Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.