Sheriff: Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.

First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.

Isanti County Sheriff's Office

The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 8:50 AM

