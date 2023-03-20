Suspected impaired driver flees after morning rush hour crash on I-394 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – State troopers made a DWI arrest in the midst of rush hour traffic Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the crash at about 7:15 a.m., and soon learned one of the drivers fled the interstate on foot.

That driver was eventually found and taken into custody after troopers say they "showed suspected signs of impairment."

The state patrol says there were injuries involved in this crash, with none life-threatening.