Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspected impaired driver flees after morning rush hour crash on I-394 in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 19, 2023 01:10

MINNEAPOLIS – State troopers made a DWI arrest in the midst of rush hour traffic Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the crash at about 7:15 a.m., and soon learned one of the drivers fled the interstate on foot.

dwi-arrest-on-i-394.jpg
MnDOT

That driver was eventually found and taken into custody after troopers say they "showed suspected signs of impairment."

The state patrol says there were injuries involved in this crash, with none life-threatening.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.