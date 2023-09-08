Driver fatally strikes woman, 42, running in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Bemidji police are investigating after a driver hit and killed a runner Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 4:19 p.m.

Police say the driver of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder hit a 42-year-old woman attempting to run west across Jefferson Avenue near Wee Gwaus Avenue Southwest.

Emergency personnel began lifesaving measures on the woman and transported her to Sanford Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the incident, police said.