Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Driver fatally strikes woman, 42, running in Bemidji

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 7, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 7, 2023 01:07

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Bemidji police are investigating after a driver hit and killed a runner Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 4:19 p.m.

Police say the driver of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder hit a 42-year-old woman attempting to run west across Jefferson Avenue near Wee Gwaus Avenue Southwest.

Emergency personnel began lifesaving measures on the woman and transported her to Sanford Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the incident, police said.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.