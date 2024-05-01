Watch CBS News
Driver fatally strikes man walking in road in Bloomington

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A driver struck and killed a man walking in the road in Bloomington Tuesday night, police said.

The driver was heading east on Old Shakopee Road East near 96th Street East when they hit a 58-year-old man in the lane nearest the curb, according to the Bloomington Police Department. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

The driver and a witness stopped after the collision. First responders aided the pedestrian before he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

The pedestrian has not been publicly identified. 

The crash is under investigation.

