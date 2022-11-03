Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.

St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.

Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.

Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.