Greater Minnesota News

Driver accidentally backs into Duluth harbor

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say two people were inside a car on Park Point when it drove into Lake Superior Monday night. 

Police say the driver thought the car was in reverse and hit the gas. 

Both people got out of the car in time, and police say they were not hurt.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 9:25 PM

