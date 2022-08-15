Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash

RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.

When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.

Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.