Crime

Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.

The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 4:49 PM

