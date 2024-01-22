Watch CBS News
Drive-by shooter injures man walking in south Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting while walking in south Minneapolis Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 22-year-old man will survive, but he has been hospitalized, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Pleasant Avenue South around 1 p.m.

Police have made no arrests, but said they are investigating.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 1:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

