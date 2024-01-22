Drive-by shooter injures man walking in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting while walking in south Minneapolis Sunday afternoon, police said.
The 22-year-old man will survive, but he has been hospitalized, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Pleasant Avenue South around 1 p.m.
Police have made no arrests, but said they are investigating.
