Drinking water in 8 Minnesota counties found to have unsafe levels of nitrate

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Minnesotans could be drinking contaminated water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined last week.

The EPA says it received a Safe Drinking Water Act emergency petition regarding the Southeast Karst Region of Minnesota in April, claiming nitrate contamination in public water systems and underground sources of drinking water, or private wells.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Agency and other community organizations said the contamination is causing an "imminent and substantial" threat to public health.

On Nov. 3, the EPA decided further action is needed from the state to protect public health and requested that Minnesota develop a plan and provide education, outreach and alternative drinking water to residents affected by the contaminated water.

MORE NEWS: Nearly 150,000 uncashed rebate checks set to expire this month

The state has 30 days to respond to the request with a timeline for the work plan and other actions outlined by the agency. The work plan must address how Minnesota will identify, contact, test drinking water and offer alternative water to all impacted persons in the region.

The EPA estimates that more than 9,000 residents were or are still are risk of consuming water at or above the maximum contaminant level for nitrate.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says that "porous geology makes the area uniquely susceptible to groundwater contamination produced by agricultural runoff, wastewater, and faulty septic systems, especially as extreme weather events brought on by climate change continue to put additional pressure on groundwater resources."

The Karst Region encompasses roughly eight counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.