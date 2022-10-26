Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.
It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.
In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.
Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.
Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
