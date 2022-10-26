Watch CBS News
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.

It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.

In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.

Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.

Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:29 AM

