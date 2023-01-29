Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Dozens of dogs compete for the title of cutest puppy, raise thousands of dollars

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Cutest Puppy Contest held in Spring Park
Cutest Puppy Contest held in Spring Park 01:02

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local dog derby is using the power of puppies to bring in money for their race next week.

Organizers say more than 2,000 people came out to the Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday in Spring Park.

Fifty dogs entered the contest to become a prize-winning pup. Voters dropped tickets in a jar to make their pick.

screen-shot-2023-01-28-at-10-35-00-pm.png
CBS Minnesota

They're raising money for next week's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior. The race is held next Saturday and starts in downtown Water Street in Excelsior.

Organizers told WCCO that thousands of dollars were raised at the event and any funds left over after the race goes to charity.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 10:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.