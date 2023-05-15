Police investigating after dozens of car windows smashed in south Minneapolis neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a group of people reportedly smashed multiple car windows in south Minneapolis overnight.

WCCO photographer Nick Boeke checked out the area of the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue and found at least 20 vehicles with smashed out windows. A lot of glass was seen on the ground next to the damaged vehicles.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to multiple reports of vehicles damaged between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. Those who called 911 reported a group of people, ranging from five to 15 people, going through neighborhoods and smashing vehicle windows.

"There were some reports that individuals involved in the damage also rummaged through vehicles," police said.

Police say the reports were located from 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue to the 4200 block of Nicollet Avenue. Damage was also reported on Harriet, Pillsbury, Pleasant and Lyndale avenues. Preliminary information suggests dozens of windows were damaged, police said.

According to police, officers located a group that fled on foot and in vehicles when they arrived. No arrests have been made yet.

Minneapolis police are investigating. Anyone with damage to their vehicle is advised to call 311 to make a report.