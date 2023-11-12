Dozens gather near Lake Nokomis to demand immediate cease-fire in Gaza

MINNEAPOLIS — Five weeks after the Hamas terror attacks left an estimated 1,200 dead in Israel, community members in the Twin Cities are continuing calls for the war to end.

Dozens of families gathered in Triangle Park near Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

"This is his first protest," rally attendee Sarah Lindsey said, motioning to her 4-year-old on her hip. "He's learning a little bit about what it means to be brave and to use his voice."

The rally started with family-friendly activities; blowing bubbles, music and art. Speakers from diverse backgrounds spoke to the crowd.

"We're protesting those bombs, we're protesting the fighting and we're saying it's time for it to stop," Arab-American mother and event organizer Alianne Farhart said.

Among the attendees included both Palestinian supporters and some members of the Jewish community.

"If only one person was talking about a cease-fire, if only one person was demanding this to stop, no one would listen to them," American Muslims for Palestine member Al-Hinaai said. "But we are all here together to demand all of this. We are much stronger when we all are untied."

"We are seeing something that we've never seen in our lifetime. Something I've never wanted to see in my lifetime. I am Jewish. I have grown up with the story of the Holocaust in my body, in my family and we're now seeing Israel use it as a reason to commit a genocide against an entire group of people," rally attendee Sadie Rubin said. "And I am here to say no."

Diverse backgrounds came together with one voice—big and small.

"My 5-year-old said, 'It's really lucky that we are safe here in Minnesota,'" Rubin said. "And it's just so important for kids to be here."

The group finished its rally by marching around the south end of Lake Nokomis.