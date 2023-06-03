Dozens displaced after fire scorches Mankato apartment complex

MANKATO, Minn. -- Dozens are without a home after a fire tore through a southern Minnesota apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Mankato city officials say first responders were called to the 1200 block of Pohl Road on a report of a fire around 1:25 p.m.

Crews evacuated the entire building and extinguished fire in the third-floor attic and an exterior wall.

There were no reported injuries, but 42 people were displaced by the fire.

Temporary shelter is being determined.

The cause of the fire, which is estimated to have caused nearly a quarter million dollars in damage, is under investigation.