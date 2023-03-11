Downtown Minneapolis Hilton sells at auction for $225 million

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new owner is checking in to Minnesota's largest hotel.

The Hilton in downtown Minneapolis sold at a foreclosure auction on Friday for $225 million.

An attorney for Wells Fargo bought the 800-room hotel.

The Hilton's former owners had money problems during the worst of the pandemic. Though the hotel stayed open through the pandemic, court filings showed the former property owners missed their first mortgage payment on an $180,000,000 loan in April of 2020.

The auction was originally scheduled for mid-January, but was delayed.