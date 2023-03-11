Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Downtown Minneapolis Hilton sells at auction for $225 million

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: March 11, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: March 11, 2023 01:15

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new owner is checking in to Minnesota's largest hotel.

The Hilton in downtown Minneapolis sold at a foreclosure auction on Friday for $225 million.

An attorney for Wells Fargo bought the 800-room hotel.

RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's future

The Hilton's former owners had money problems during the worst of the pandemic. Though the hotel stayed open through the pandemic, court filings showed the former property owners missed their first mortgage payment on an $180,000,000 loan in April of 2020.

The auction was originally scheduled for mid-January, but was delayed.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.