Security guard arrested after man stabbed at downtown Minneapolis bar, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A security guard at a downtown Minneapolis bar is in custody following a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Police say a man was stabbed "during an altercation with security" around 2 a.m. at the bar near Hennepin Avenue and North Eighth Street.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The guard, who suffered minor injuries, was "booked into Hennepin County Jail for assault" after he was treated at Hennepin Healthcare, police say.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed against the guard. Police say they're still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

