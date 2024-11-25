Douglas County deputy in squad car hit while at crash scene

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A central Minnesota deputy assisting at the scene of a crash suffered serious injuries when another driver hit his parked squad car while he sat inside it, authorities said.

The driver was also seriously injured, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Both he and the deputy were hospitalized.

The original crash happened on westbound Interstate 94 near mile marker 86 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy's car was parked at the scene with its emergency lights activated and several flares were lit to warn drivers of the crash, the sheriff's office said. The driver, an 18-year-old from Albany, hit the deputy's car at "interstate speeds," according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy, a 23-year-old from Garfield, was wearing his seat belt at the time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating both crashes. The sheriff's office said it "urges motorists to slow down, remain vigilant and exercise caution, particularly in hazardous road conditions."