Douglas Corp. to pay $1.375M settlement for releasing "forever chemicals" in several metro lakes

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A chrome plating facility in St. Louis Park will pay out more than $1 million as part of a settlement for releasing "forever chemicals" that reached nearby lakes, according to state agencies.

On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources jointly announced the $1.375 million settlement with Douglas Corporation.

According to the state agencies, the facility uses per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances - also known as forever chemicals - and hexavalent chromium as part of its manufacturing processes. Those chemicals were detected in Bass Lake in St. Louis Park, as well as Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Douglas Corporation is believed to be the source.

A timeline leading up to the settlement:



• 2004: PFOS is detected in Bde Maka Ska, then known as Lake Calhoun.

• 2007: Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issues initial fish consumption

advisories due to PFOS in fish.

• 2008: MPCA's investigation leads to the area stormwater system, Bass Lake in St.

Louis Park, and Douglas Corp. Community water supplies in St. Louis Park and

Minneapolis are not impacted.

• 2010: Douglas Corp. begins taking measures to prevent PFAS from leaving its facility,

begins monitoring, and stops using PFOS.

• 2013: PFOS levels in fish found in Bde Maka Ska begin to fall - a sign of water quality

improvement.

• 2016: Douglas Corp. agrees to a schedule of compliance that requires additional

measures to protect the environment, including stormwater improvements,

comprehensive monitoring, and stormwater pond cleanout.

• 2023: Settlement is reached for natural resource damages. The schedule of

compliance remains in force.

At least $1 million of the settlement money will be used for projects aimed at improving water quality, fisheries and other outdoor recreational opportunities, officials said.

"Once Douglas Corp. completes payment to the State of Minnesota in early fall 2023, the DNR will connect with community partners for project ideas. The area eligible for projects is east of Highway 169 within the lower watershed of Minnehaha Creek, including but not limited to the affected lakes," the release said.

State officials say water quality is improving at Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet, but they still remain on the state's impaired waters list. Anglers are recommended to limit fish consumption from these lakes.

The facility is located on the 3500 block of Xenwood Avenue.