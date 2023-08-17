Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

2 drivers killed in head-on crash north of New Richmond, Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 17, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 17, 2023 01:22

APPLE RIVER, Wis. – Two drivers were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on a western Wisconsin highway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 6:46 p.m. on Highway 8 near 114th Street in Apple River, which is just north of New Richmond.

MORE NEWS: Officials discuss body camera video evidence in Fargo shooting ambush

A Kia heading eastbound on the highway crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Dodge pickup truck. Each vehicle contained just one passenger.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released at a later time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.