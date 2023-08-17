2 drivers killed in head-on crash north of New Richmond, Wisconsin

APPLE RIVER, Wis. – Two drivers were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on a western Wisconsin highway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 6:46 p.m. on Highway 8 near 114th Street in Apple River, which is just north of New Richmond.

A Kia heading eastbound on the highway crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Dodge pickup truck. Each vehicle contained just one passenger.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released at a later time.