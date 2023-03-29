Minnesota homeowners far more likely to have flood than fire, yet state ranks last for flood insurance holders

Don't have flood insurance? Now may be the best time to get it

Don't have flood insurance? Now may be the best time to get it

Don't have flood insurance? Now may be the best time to get it

BAYPORT, Minn. – Spring flooding in Minnesota typically peaks in April, and the state says only 0.33 percent of homes have it. That's the lowest number in the country.

In Bayport, near Stillwater, sandbags are being prepared for residents.

"When we purchased, we knew that [flooding's] a possibility, and so yeah, we watch it every spring," said Julie Johnson, who lives on the St. Croix River.

RELATED: 250 volunteers step up to fill 50,000 sandbags in Stillwater ahead of flood threat

Flood risk is higher than normal this year. Bayport's public works director, Matt Kline, says there are 50 to 75 people in town likely to be affected.

"We're always prepared every single year," Kline said. "We do see some flooding every single year."

Julie Johnson

Johnson carries flood insurance, and she hopes she won't need it this year for the first time in her five years of being in her home.

"Many homeowners, and renters as well, don't realize that their policies don't always cover them for flood insurance and flood damage," said Julia Dreier, the Minnesota Department of Commerce's deputy commissioner of insurance. "Climate change is certainly impacting the types of storms that we're seeing here in Minnesota."

Dreier says you're 27 times more likely to have a flood than a fire during a 30-year mortgage. And one inch of floodwater can cause $25,000 in damage.

Kline says Bayport has one of the higher rates of flood coverage in the state.

"It is what it is, so I guess we're not too anxious about it," Johnson said. "We have to deal with whatever it brings."

New insurance policies can take 30 days to kick in, so now may be the time to buy if you want coverage.