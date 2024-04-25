Minneapolis City Council to vote on proposed settlement for George Floyd murder witness

MINNEAPOLIS — A tentative settlement for a man who witnessed the murder of George Floyd and testified against the former officer who killed him is set to be presented Thursday to the Minneapolis City Council.

Donald Williams was seen on body camera footage from former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao on May 25, 2020, repeatedly asking Thao to intervene as fellow ex-officer Derek Chauvin slowly killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Williams, a former mixed-martial arts fighter, sued the City of Minneapolis, Chauvin and Thao last May for assault and emotional distress via both intentional and negligent infliction.

According to the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County, Williams said Thao put his hands on his chest, which Williams perceived as a threat, causing him to be concerned for the safety of himself and the other bystanders.

Donald Williams testifies against Derek Chauvin in 2021. WCCO/Pool

Williams also accused Chauvin of threatening him and others by shaking up a can of chemical spray as he was killing Floyd.

The City of Minneapolis reached a tentative settlement with Williams late last month. He is seeking more than $50,000.

If approved during Thursday's City Council meeting, Mayor Jacob Frey has one week to approve or veto the settlement.

Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22.5-year prison sentence, survived being stabbed by a fellow inmate in November inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Thao is currently serving a five-plus-year prison sentence concurrently on a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter and a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights.

In his state sentencing hearing last year, Thao told the court he was only acting as a "human traffic cone."

"I did not commit these crimes," Thao said. "My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God."