Trump campaign seeks to open 8 offices in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Former President Donald Trump is expanding his ground game in Minnesota.

In a memo obtained by CBS News, his campaign is reportedly working to secure leases for eight "Trump Force 47" offices in Minnesota. They've also hired new staff to manage its ground game in the state.

The latest poll from Emerson College has President Biden and Trump tied at 45% in Minnesota.

Democratic Gov. Walz told CBS News last week he doubts the Trump campaign's claims that Minnesota could turn red in November.

"Donald Trump says a lot of things that aren't true," Walz said. "He still claims he won here in 2016 and 2020 and that's not true."

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, DFL-Plymouth, disagreed with the governor in an interview with CBS News.

Then-President Donald Trump in Minnesota in 2020. WCCO

"Turnout will matter. I think Trump is right," Phillips said. "And if he spends time in Minnesota, it will only help him."

Phillips recently announced he won't seek re-election for his Third District seat after his unsuccessful presidential primary bid against Biden.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won in Minnesota since 1972.

Trump's campaign is also investing in offices in New Jersey and Virginia. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign told CBS News, "If Trump wants to spend his time and money trying to campaign in blue states, be our guest."

Trump told reporters at a campaign event Saturday in Philadelphia he's decided who will be his running mate, but has yet to tell anyone who it is.