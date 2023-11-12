Don Samuels announces he'll challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar again in 5th District

MINNEAPOLIS — Don Samuels, who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Ilhan Omar in a 2022 primary, has announced he will once again run against the congresswoman.

Omar beat Samuels by fewer than 2,500 votes in that 5th District primary.

At the time, Samuels told WCCO Omar's narrow win "sends a message to the incumbent that her work needs serious help. She should listen to voters, otherwise she can't keep her seat."

Omar said Republicans and "conservative Democrats" worked together to try to vote her out.

Ahead of the last primary, Omar and Samuels were sharply split on public safety. Omar supported a Minneapolis ballot measure to remove the police department from the city's charter and replace it with a new public safety agency, an effort that was ultimately rejected by voters. Samuels was an outspoken critic of the ballot question.

In his announcement, Samuels said public safety will once again be a priority, along with "fortifying democracy within our borders, and navigating the complexities of foreign affairs."

On WCCO Sunday Morning, Samuels told Esme Murphy one of his main criticisms of Omar is what he says is a lack of engagement with her constituency.

"When I have a town hall meeting, it's gonna be open in a space large enough to entertain all comers. And questions can be asked by any member of the public without being vetted by a Zoom chat process and I'll face the music on all issues," he said.

Omar issued the following statement in response to Samuels' announcement: "I'm incredibly proud of the model of cogovernance we've built in the 5th District, which has included monthly town halls, routine constituent service resources fairs and a brand new district office. I've brought over $40 million to the district in the form of community projects."

Samuels is a former Minneapolis City Council member and community activist.

Omar has represented the 5th District since 2019. The district encompasses Minneapolis and the western Twin Cities suburbs. The district reliably favors Democrats. Republicans haven't won the seat in decades.

Omar beat Republican challenger Cicely Davis in the general election with more than 74% of the vote in 2022.

