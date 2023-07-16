Dolly Parton surpasses 200 million books gifted to children worldwide

Dolly Parton on turning 77, new music and what it will take to play her in a movie of her life

Most know Dolly Parton as a talented performer, writer, and musician. But there's another accomplishment she's adding to her list.

Her imagination library program has reached the incredible milestone of 200 million books gifted to children around the world.

To celebrate she will send out seven bookmarks hidden inside books sent out in September.

If you find a bookmark, you'll receive a video chat with Dolly, a signed letter, an autograph, and four tickets to Dollywood.

While it may be too late to enroll to win a bookmark, you can still join in the program at any time.

Click here for more information.