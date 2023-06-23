Doja Cat coming to Target Center in December
By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern
MINNEAPOLIS -- Pop star and Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat announced her upcoming North American Tour, "The Scarlet Tour," will include a stop in Minnesota.
The 24-date tour will start in San Francisco on Halloween night and will wrap up in Chicago on Dec. 13. The tour includes a stop at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guest Ice Spice.
Fans can register for tickets starting Friday through midnight on June 25, with a new policy in place that helps filter out bots and scalpers on Ticketmaster. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to presales starting Wednesday, June 28.
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.
VIP packages will also be offered and will vary, but may include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, VIP lounge access, gifts, and more.
