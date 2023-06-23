Doja Cat coming to Target Center in December

Doja Cat dishes on her purrr-fect Met Gala look Doja Cat dishes on her purrr-fect Met Gala look 00:19

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pop star and Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat announced her upcoming North American Tour, "The Scarlet Tour," will include a stop in Minnesota.

The 24-date tour will start in San Francisco on Halloween night and will wrap up in Chicago on Dec. 13. The tour includes a stop at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guest Ice Spice.

🕷️JUST ANNOUNCED🕷️



Doja Cat’s "The Scarlet Tour" with special guest Ice Spice is coming to Target Center on December 7!



Presale registration is open NOW through Sunday, June 25.



Register at for access to presale tickets on June 28 @ 10 AM: https://t.co/un6ZCBoXJx pic.twitter.com/woH5o7Q3rm — Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) June 23, 2023

Fans can register for tickets starting Friday through midnight on June 25, with a new policy in place that helps filter out bots and scalpers on Ticketmaster. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to presales starting Wednesday, June 28.

RELATED: What's the state of Minnesota's post-pandemic concert scene?

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages will also be offered and will vary, but may include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, VIP lounge access, gifts, and more.