Doja Cat coming to Target Center in December

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pop star and Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat announced her upcoming North American Tour, "The Scarlet Tour," will include a stop in Minnesota.

The 24-date tour will start in San Francisco on Halloween night and will wrap up in Chicago on Dec. 13. The tour includes a stop at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guest Ice Spice.

Fans can register for tickets starting Friday through midnight on June 25, with a new policy in place that helps filter out bots and scalpers on Ticketmaster. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to presales starting Wednesday, June 28. 

RELATED: What's the state of Minnesota's post-pandemic concert scene?

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages will also be offered and will vary, but may include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, VIP lounge access, gifts, and more. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 10:33 AM

