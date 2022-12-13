Watch CBS News
Pets

Dogs dealing with difficult flu season, too

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Dogs dealing with difficult flu season, too
Dogs dealing with difficult flu season, too 00:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season isn't just a problem for humans -- dogs are dealing with it, too.

Canine influenza is making the rounds right now.

MORE: With flu and RSV rampant, bed shortages causing young patients to be transferred to other hospitals

Experts say most dogs will cough and have a runny nose for a few weeks, but some will get pneumonia, which can be deadly.

If you plan on boarding your dog over the holidays, experts say now is the time to get them vaccinated.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.