Dogs dealing with difficult flu season, too

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season isn't just a problem for humans -- dogs are dealing with it, too.

Canine influenza is making the rounds right now.

Experts say most dogs will cough and have a runny nose for a few weeks, but some will get pneumonia, which can be deadly.

If you plan on boarding your dog over the holidays, experts say now is the time to get them vaccinated.