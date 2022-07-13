Watch CBS News
Crime

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 13, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 13, 2022 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.

The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left.

293073628-406099341555112-5480131897552621274-n.jpg
Rovey Minneapolis Police Department

"The owner is desperate for her return," police said.

Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.

Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.

293305769-406099298221783-4895543290473601193-n.jpg
The suspect vehicle Minneapolis Police Department

The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.