Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.

The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left.

Rovey Minneapolis Police Department

"The owner is desperate for her return," police said.

Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.

Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.

The suspect vehicle Minneapolis Police Department

The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.