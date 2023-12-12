Dog dies in northern Minnesota house fire likely caused by space heater

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a dog died in a house fire in northern Minnesota Monday that was likely sparked by a space heater.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 5900 block of Sunny Lane in Grand Lake Township around 8 p.m.

"The fire is believed to have been caused by a space heater in a bathroom," the sheriff's office said. "The house is a total loss due to fire, water and smoke damage."

The sheriff's office said it does not suspect foul play.