Dog dies in northern Minnesota house fire likely caused by space heater
GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a dog died in a house fire in northern Minnesota Monday that was likely sparked by a space heater.
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 5900 block of Sunny Lane in Grand Lake Township around 8 p.m.
READ MORE: Man suffers burns in northeast Minneapolis house fire, MFD says
"The fire is believed to have been caused by a space heater in a bathroom," the sheriff's office said. "The house is a total loss due to fire, water and smoke damage."
The sheriff's office said it does not suspect foul play.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.