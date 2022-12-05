Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use, says DNR

MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota's snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state's trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use.

CBS

To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially crossing wetlands. There needs to be about 12 inches of snow for packing and grooming. And a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice is recommended for riding on lakes.

The DNR also says to make sure your registrations are current, and snowmobiles are in good operating order before hitting the trails.