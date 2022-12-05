Watch CBS News
Local News

Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use, says DNR

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DNR: Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use
DNR: Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota's snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state's trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use.  

snapshot-2022-01-24T184828.079.jpg
CBS

To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially crossing wetlands. There needs to be about 12 inches of snow for packing and grooming. And a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice is recommended for riding on lakes.

The DNR also says to make sure your registrations are current, and snowmobiles are in good operating order before hitting the trails.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.