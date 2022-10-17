DNR issues red flag warning in southwestern MN due to wildfire risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" for two counties in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Nobles and Rock counties until 7 p.m. Monday.

The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those include strong winds and minimal humidity levels. Much of the state of Minnesota is under drought conditions.

Those who live in the affected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.