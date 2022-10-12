Watch CBS News
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 7:23 AM

