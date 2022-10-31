DNR: Catch-and-release muskie record set in June

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. -- State wildlife officials say a new state record muskie was caught over the summer.

Eric Bakke caught and released the 58.25-inch fish on Mille Lacs Lake June 11, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said.

"To be able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life," Bakke said in a release.

Eric Bakke

Bakke's fish broke the previous record by a full inch.

Last month, a fisherman on Green Lake tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish.