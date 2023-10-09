DNA match leads to charges in 2003 sexual assault case in St. Paul

4 things to know from Oct. 9, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says a 48-year-old St. Paul man is now charged in a sexual assault case from 20 years ago.

According to the attorney's office, Shawn Phillips Skie faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Dec. 28, 2003 incident.

On the evening of the incident, Skie is accused of sexually assaulting a female victim inside a vehicle after they left a bar. The victim told police that she and Skie were longtime friends.

Ramsey County officials say police opened an investigation into Skie, but were unable to locate him and the case was pended in February 2005.

According to the attorney's office, a break in the case came in August when a hit from the Minnesota DNA database identified the DNA — taken after the alleged rape — as belonging to Skie.

"This offender's actions took a permanent toll on the victim's spirit and future," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. "The determination and partnership of the Saint Paul Police investigators, the BCA lab and the dedicated sexual assault prosecutor in our office made this outcome possible."

Skie appeared in court for the first time on Monday. His next appearance is set for Nov. 2.

If convicted, Skie could face up to 30 years in prison.

