DLI seeks $2.4 million in back wages, damages from construction companies that worked on Viking Lakes project

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry initiated a contested case against two construction companies that worked on 19 projects, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan, alleging that they failed to pay their workers the wages they were due.

The DLI says they're seeking $1.2 million in back wages and an additional $1.2 million in liquidated damages from Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance and Construction Inc. (PMC) and Advantage Construction Inc. (Advantage).

During the investigative audit — which lasted from March 4, 2019 to June 5, 2022 — the DLI found 25 employees that hadn't been paid wages, including overtime. Many of the employees were paid in cash, or off the books, and were not given earning statements, which is required by state law, the DLI says.

The DLI also says the violations were willful, as PMC's owner knew the overtime laws but refused to pay the workers the overtime wages they were due. The owner also allegedly discouraged workers from reporting the issue to the DLI, or participating in its investigation. 

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against PMC and its owner in October 2022, and it was settled in September 2023. 

"Wage theft hurts workers and their families, and hurts responsible employers that abide by the law," said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. "It is unacceptable for employers to cheat employees out of the full wages they work so hard to earn. Likewise, it is unfair for contractors to have an edge when bidding against law-abiding companies by stealing wages from workers."

First published on December 19, 2023 / 1:44 PM CST

