District to discipline 2 students in connection with racist messages found at Prior Lake High School

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- District officials say they plan to discipline two students in connection to the racist messages found at Prior Lake High School earlier this year.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools said that the district hired an outside law firm to investigate the incidents, which happened last February. The first racist message was found in the gym bag of one of the players on the girls basketball team. The incident led to the team forfeiting the final game of the season and the resignation of the team's coach.

The second incident happened a week later, when a racist message appeared scrawled on the girls bathroom mirror. The message read: "All Black Students KYS (Kill Yourself)."

According to a heavily-redacted investigative report by the law firm, someone had written an anonymous note to the school's principal saying they knew who wrote the the first racist message. However, the investigator couldn't determine who was the author of the letter.

The district also retained the help of a handwriting expert to analyze students' handwriting. The results of the analysis suggested that a certain student wrote the message in the gym bag.

Video outside the girls bathroom narrowed down who might have written the message on the bathroom mirror. While the

investigator attempted to set up multiple interviews with students and their families, only one student/family participated. Based on this student's statements, the investigator narrowed down who could have been responsible for the bathroom message.

The district said that the consequences facing the two students suspected of writing the messages will be consistent with its discipline policy. Officials did not release their names, citing privacy laws.

The district also stressed that it is working to change the high school's culture. Among the steps taken in this effort were the creation of a student advisory group, the hosting of an inclusive global festival, and the painting of a "Unity Mural" at the high school.