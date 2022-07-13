Distracted driving still a major issue on Minnesota roads: "Just put your phone down"

OAKDALE, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering from a crash after she was streaming a popular Netflix show behind the wheel.

It happened over the weekend in Anoka County. Investigators say the teenager was streaming the show "Stranger Things" and crashed into a semi-truck.

Everyone is OK, but distracted driving is still a major issue on Minnesota roads.

Peggy and Craig Riggs stood at their son's memorial near their former home in Oakdale.

"It says 'David you lived life, you gave life,'" Peggy Riggs said.

David Riggs was 20 years old in 2013 when a driver who was texting struck the scooter he was on as he waited to turn into the driveway of his parent's home.

"When you lose that loved one to something like in this case, distracted driving, it's preventable. It just hurts even that much more," Craig Riggs said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, distracted driving contributed to 1 in 5 crashes in 2018. The hands-free law passed in Minnesota the following year. Today, a distracted driver causes about 1 in 9 crashes in the state.

David Riggs CBS

"What we're seeing out on the street is different from what the numbers are saying," said Anoka County Sheriff's Cmdr. Paul Lenzmeier.

He says while crash numbers may be down, they see people driving distracted daily. He calls it dangerous.

"When you add distractions like texting, like talking on the phone or even watching videos, you're driving ability diminishes greatly," Lenzmeier said.

His office responded to a teenage driver watching Netflix. A semi swerved to avoid a head-on crash in Nowthen. The driver hit the semi's trailer and rolled her car. She was not seriously hurt.

"It never goes away, and when I hear stories like this it just brings you right back," Peggy Riggs said.

The Riggs miss so much about David, like his smile and bear hugs. They want people to understand how devastating distracted driving can be.

"We have so many things going on in our world right now that we can't find a solution to, this one is easy -- just put your phone down," Peggy Riggs said.

DPS has some tips to avoid driving distracted. Turn your cellphone off or put it out of reach. Set your favorite radio station ahead of your drive. Map out directions in advance and try to avoid messy foods.

Click here for more tips and information on distracted driving in Minnesota.