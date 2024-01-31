Finding Minnesota: Did Bonnie and Clyde rob a bank in Okabena?

OKABENA, Minn. — A 90-year-old debate over the famous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde has kept a small town captivated.

"People are friendly, and they take care of each other," said Sheryl Leopold.

Okabena is a quiet, little farm town. But that doesn't mean it lacks for colorful people.

"The whole thing is exciting because you are going through the process of going down the street and people are shooting at you," said Dewey Leopold.

Dewey and Sheryl Leopold are this area's version of Bonnie and Clyde. They are re-enactors who used to play America's most famous crime couple during Okabena's 4th of July parade.

"It was fun, but it was so strange to come in and rob a bank. I really felt guilty. I did. I thought, this is weird," said Sheryl Leopold.

The re-enactment was based on an actual robbery that happened in May of 1933. The thieves hid inside First State Bank the night before, and surprised employees in the morning.

"To me it's very interesting to have it happen so close to your hometown," said Dewey Leopold.

During their escape, the robbers got into a shoot-out with the hardware store owner next door before making off with $1,400. But it wasn't Bonnie and Clyde who were later arrested. It was the Strain Gang.

"When I was young, the movie Bonnie and Clyde was a favorite of mine and that's how I knew about the legend," said Brad Chisholm.

Chisholm is a Film Studies Professor at Saint Cloud State. He spent three years studying the Okabena robbery and he's convinced that Tony, Floyd and Mildred Strain were framed, and that Bonnie and Clyde were the real thieves.

"I just got hooked by the controversy because there were people that were just adamant this is not a Bonnie and Clyde robbery. This is an exotic, romantic notion. Others insisted, yes, that was Bonnie and Clyde," said Chisholm.

Chisholm said his research turned up evidence to exonerate the Strains. He believes Mildred Strain was in Iowa the day of the robbery. She was named as the getaway driver, but Chisholm says she never learned to drive.

"We know that Mildred was framed, and I've got a letter that admits that," said Chisholm.

And later in life, Blanche Barrow, who ran with Bonnie and Clyde wrote a memoir talking about witnessing a major hailstorm right before committing a small-town robbery.

"And you look at the weather report for that day — May 19, 1933 — big hailstorm in Okabena, Minnesota," said Chisholm.

Chisholm said there's other evidence too, fueling an argument that spans generations. It's a debate that's gone on now for 91 years and counting. Most of the town continues to embrace and even celebrate the Bonnie and Clyde notoriety.

"People just think it's the greatest thing," said Nichole Kruse, who grew up surrounded by Bonnie and Clyde folklore.

One of the local pieces is a 1930 Ford that was used for hunting coyotes in Nebraska. Now it sits in front of the old creamery. The symbol of a classic "who dun it?"

"We've had people stop and take pictures. Take family pictures. We've had a lot of people come and take high school graduation pictures," said Kruse.

Chisholm said there's also evidence Clyde Barrow and a friend scoped out the Okabena bank a year before allegedly robbing it. The bank, which is now called Currie State Bank, and the fake Bonnie and Clyde getaway car can be found on Minnesota Avenue in Okabena.