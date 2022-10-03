Diane and Alan Page Cheer Challenge debuts during Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS -- For some runners, the start of the Twin Cities Marathon is the most memorable. For others, it's the finish. But for many, it's their chance to see and hear from Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.

"To see the runners, all the activity and excitement, it literally doesn't get any better," said Page.

Sunday was the debut of the Diane and Alan Page Cheer Challenge, in memory of the former Minnesota Supreme Court justice's wife who died four years ago.

Universally loved Alan Page is making hundreds of marathon runners’ day: pic.twitter.com/9GhaOGqDh0 — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) October 2, 2022

"It's really humbling that the Twin Cities in Motion would honor Diane and I in this way," said Page.

The corner of Douglas and Knox avenues' cheer zone was sponsored by S.A.V.E., a suicide prevention group.

"We're here to support Diane and Alan Page and their foundation and all the work they've done for the community," said Dr. Dan Reidenberg, the executive director of S.A.V.E. "Partnering up with an organization and spreading the message that lives are important."

A prime location, just a few miles from the start.

"We are here to energize and get people ready to go the whole distance here," said Reidenberg.

An addition to a tradition. Page has been playing his sousaphone for the marathoners since the early 1990s.

Alan Page is out at the Twin Cities Marathon with his sousaphone, just like very year! pic.twitter.com/SM6ASHK60c — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) October 2, 2022

"Bittersweet because Diane isn't here with me," Page said. "But like I say, I can be here for both of us. And I will toot the horn for her."

There were 18 cheer zones at the marathon, each sponsored by a different organization. The group with the most online votes will receive a cash prize toward their charity.