Devin Weiland convicted on all charges in Albert Lea ambush shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- An Albert Lea man has been convicted on six counts for ambushing police officers after he called in a report of hearing gunshots or fireworks.

Devin Weiland was found guilty on charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the November 2020 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were first called to the Shady Oaks apartment complex on the 800 block of 4th Avenue South at about 2:18 a.m. on Nov. 29. When they arrived, police say a shooter ambushed the officers by firing several rounds down from the third floor of the apartment complex to the parking lot. One of the officers was shot in the chest, while several rounds struck a squad car. The officer who was shot was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Two other victims were shot during the incident. One victim said he left the apartment after hearing noises, concerned for his vehicle. When he returned to the apartment, he was shot in the arm. Another victim who lives across the street was struck by a bullet through his car door as he was leaving for work. The second victim needed emergency surgery.

Authorities estimate that 90 rounds were fired during the standoff and say three rifles and a shotgun were seized from Weiland's apartment.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 19.